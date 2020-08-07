Renters in Virginia will not be evicted until September 7th

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam says the Virginia Supreme Court has granted his request for a statewide eviction moratorium through September 7th.
This means landlords will not be able to evict tenants for being unable to pay rent until September 7th, unless the date is further extended.
“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” said Governor Northam.
