RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin passed away on Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61 years old.

Tara Rountree, McEachin’s Chief of Staff, released the following statement after his death:

We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first. Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.

Earlier this month, McEachin — a Richmond native and former Virginia state lawmaker — defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress.

In 2019, after recovering from cancer treatment and returning to Congress, McEachin’s staff reported he had experienced “ongoing complications” related to chemotherapy and radiation.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from my constituents and colleagues as I recovered from surgery,” McEachin said in a statement at the time. “Throughout my career, I have been a strong advocate for affordable, comprehensive health care for all, but this personal experience has further reinforced the critical need to ensure all Americans have access to quality care and prescription drugs at reasonable costs.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner issued the following statement shortly after the announcement.

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than thirty years. We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters,” Warner said. “Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine issued his own statement not long after Warner.

“I met Donald McEachin in 1985 and we became fast friends. Anne and I went to the Richmond party celebrating his marriage to Colette. Our kids were the same age, we shared a statewide ticket with Mark Warner, and we’ve been together in the Virginia federal delegation for years,” Kaine said. “I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win. He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother.”

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.