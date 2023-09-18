RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton has announced she will not run for reelection after a recent modified diagnosis of her initial diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in April last year.

Rep. Wexton said she had been seeking treatment for symptoms after her diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

After seeking additional medical options and testing, Rep. Wexton said doctors modified her diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, which she called, “a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.'”

Rep. Wexton said she will not seek reelection after her term is complete and that she plans to spend time with family.