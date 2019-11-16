Rep. McEachin plans return to Congress after recovering from surgeries

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) stressed the importance of providing more affordable “access to quality care and prescription drugs” on Friday when he announced his plans to return to Congress after recovering from two surgeries this summer.

McEachin, who represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, experienced “ongoing complications” related to chemotherapy and radiation he underwent during his treatment for rectal cancer, his chief of staff Keenan Reed told 8News.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from my constituents and colleagues as I recovered from surgery,” Congressman McEachin said in a statement.

The two-term congressman was in the hospital for two surgeries in August that were planned and considered “non-life-threatening,” according to Reed. McEachin said Friday that his experience fortified his stance on bringing more “affordable, comprehensive health care for all.”

“I was fortunate to receive the best treatment and care from my medical team and hospital staff, and am very aware that this is sadly not the reality for many hard-working Americans and their families,” McEachin continued. “Throughout my career, I have been a strong advocate for affordable, comprehensive health care for all, but this personal experience has further reinforced the critical need to ensure all Americans have access to quality care and prescription drugs at reasonable costs. I am pleased to be back in Congress fighting for the people and voting on legislation that will improve daily life for my constituents.”

