PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.

According to state records, St. Charles Lwanga House G in Williamsburg, Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg, Greenbrier Assisted Living in Vienna and Harmony Collection at Roanoke Memory Care, have all joined the list of facilities under investigation by the Department of Social Services.

8News has been mapping all facilities that make the list since we began our investigation into Fillmore Place in Petersburg in April.

No final decision has been released by the state concerning Fillmore, despite being two months past its provisional license expiration date. The Petersburg ALF was given a provisional license for six months instead of a full one-year license renewal when the facility and its staff failed to “substantially comply with state laws and regulations” during a December inspection.

At the time, there were ten other locations provisionally licensed. Since then, seven more facilities have failed their renewal inspections.

Banister Residential Care Facility Inc.

Brighter Living Assisted Living

Brightview Baldwin Park

Candis Assisted Living

Carriage Hill Retirement

Colonial Manor

Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg

Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford

Fillmore Place

Greenbrier Assisted Living

Harmony Collection at Roanoke Memory Care

Mayflower

Nehemiah Assisted Living Facility

Runk & Pratt of Forest

St. Charles Lwanga House G

Four are in Central Virginia—Brighter Living Assisted Living in Hopewell, Colonial Manor and St. Charles Lwanga House G in Williamsburg and Fillmore Place in Petersburg.

All 15 facilities are provisionally licensed for a range of reasons—including sloppy record-keeping, failure to check criminal and sex offender status of residents and staff and facilities in disrepair.

In some facilities, only a single staff member was working at times. In another case, interviews revealed that consistently not a single staff member was awake.

And the records show the failures are repeated, seemingly despite multiple opportunities to improve.

At Banister, located in Halifax, the records state, “This violation notice contains 19 incidents of non-compliance with 22VAC40-73 Standards for Licensed Assisted Living Facilities, six of which are repeat violations with several of them repeated for the third or fourth time. The violations demonstrate that the administrator is failing to take responsibility.”

This was from its June 22 inspection which was 3.5 months after the provisional license expired.

Three others—Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton, Carriage Hill Retirement in Bedford and Fillmore—are also still provisionally licensed past their expiration dates, with no final state decision about its operations currently publicly available.

Some of the facilities do still have time to clean up their acts before their provisional licenses expire, but the four aforementioned facilities make it unclear what consequences they’ll actually face if they fail renewal inspections again at that time.