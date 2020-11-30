Report details impact of marijuana legalization in Virginia

Montana Advanced Caregivers owner Richard Abromeit talks about different strains of marijuana stored in a refrigerator at the Billings, Mont., medical marijuana dispensary on Nov. 11, 2020. Recreational marijuana initiatives passed in four states this year, from liberal New Jersey to conservative Montana and South Dakota. The results prove how broadly accepted marijuana has become throughout the country and across party lines. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The group tasked with outlining how Virginia would implement marijuana legalization discussed creating a state-run agency, similar to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, giving the commonwealth a monopoly on the retail sale of cannabis, according to a report made public Monday.

The possibility of having a standalone program to oversee legal marijuana sales and licenses was among one of the points presented in a report from the Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group, which was assembled to study legalization at the request of state lawmakers as the commonwealth was passing its decriminalization bill.

“A legal adult-use marijuana industry could be worth $698 million to $1.2 billion annually in economic activity and up to $274 million in tax revenues per year at industry maturation,” the group writes in the report’s summary.

The group, made up of Gov. Ralph Northam administration officials, Attorney General Mark Herring, the heads of state agencies, law enforcement and advocacy group leaders, was formed to dive into the impact of legalization and a potential path forward. The work group was divided into three subgroups: Fiscal and Structural; Legal and Regulatory; Health Impacts.

“We will advance new laws to make sure that our Commonwealth legalizes marijuana the right way,” Northam said in a statement Monday. “Virginia has studied the experience of other states and this report lays out a path forward that leads with social equity, public health, and public safety.”

