VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A police incident report that was recently released publicly has revealed more details about the arrest of a Virginia Beach pastor, showing that he was sent a message informing him he was allegedly speaking with someone underage.

According to the incident report, members of Chesterfield Police’s Special Victims Unit were involved in an ongoing sting operation throughout 2021, in which detectives would create fake profiles on “well known prostitution websites” and chat with users who they said wanted to solicit minors.

During this operation, Special Victims detectives posted an ad on one such website for a 19-year-old woman located in the Richmond area, and also listed a contact number.

According to police, John Blanchard of Virginia Beach, who was 51 years old at the time, contacted the detectives asking if “she” — believing he was speaking to the woman from the ad — was available in Richmond. The detective replied saying she was near a mall in Chesterfield, and Blanchard said he would travel to her.

Blanchard indicated he was looking for a “qv,” which, according to the police report, is a phrase in the sex trade meaning “quick visit.” The detective asked for $80 for this visit, which later changed to $70.

During the conversation, the detective sent a message saying “she” was actually 17 years old and asking whether that was okay with Blanchard. The detective also sent a messaging asking Blanchard if he was “ready for this young tight kitty.” He responded asking for her location.

The detectives gave Blanchard the location of a Chesterfield hotel and a room number, which were redacted from the report released by authorities. When Blanchard arrived to the indicated location, units on scene arrested him. Blanchard was charged with soliciting of prostitution of a minor and use of vehicle to promote prostitution. Both were felony charges.

During his interview with detectives, Blanchard said he was not soliciting and was only interested in spending time with someone. He also said that since he thought he was just visiting, he thought the texts he was getting were “odd.”

When detectives asked Blanchard about the quote for money the detective had given him, he said he was not going to pay anyone unless they were having a “financial crisis.” Later in the interview, he said he was only going to pay for the time, not sex.

Blanchard did not answer how he met the person he was chatting with, saying that he thought detectives would “twist” his words if he answered. He also said he was not aware the site he was using contained pornography.

He reportedly became upset when police brought up that the person he believed he was talking to told him she was a minor. He said he did not remember receiving a message about the person being underage and did not see the message in which the person indicted their age.

Blanchard repeated several times during the interview with police that he felt he did nothing wrong.

The charges were withdrawn in October of 2022, due to what the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office noted was a lack of evidence. The incident report indicated that before the charges were withdrawn, Blanchard and his attorney were working toward a resolution in the case that started with Blanchard attending counseling for sex offenders.

Blanchard stepped down as a senior pastor at the Rock Church in Virginia Beach after news broke of his arrest in October 2021, although he was seen preaching there just two days after being arrested. As of November 2022, he is also still listed publicly on the church’s website as a senior pastor.

In October, Bishop Anne Gimenez, a founder of Rock Church, issued a statement in support of Blanchard after his charges were dropped.

“We have always believed in John’s innocence,” Gimenez said in her statement. “His humility and submission to those over him during this time has been a testimony to his character. He has spent the time in fasting and prayer and has invested much of his time in his family and education. We anticipate his resumption of church duties in the near future.”

Blanchard was one of 17 men arrested as part of the Special Victims Unit sting operation.