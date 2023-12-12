RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report shows that Virginia’s state-run psychiatric hospitals are overcrowded and could be unsafe for patients.

The report, from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), found that Virginia’s nine state-run psychiatric hospitals are operating at higher occupancy levels than what is generally considered safe.

It was found that, on average, Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals filled 97% of their available staffed beds, despite industry standards saying psychiatric hospitals shouldn’t fill more than 85% of their beds for safety reasons.

The report said that the unsafe operating levels are the result of several factors, with the biggest being a 2014 law requiring state-run hospitals to admit patients placed under a temporary detention order (TDO) by a magistrate because they’re deemed to be an imminent threat to others and themselves.

The report says that, since that law was passed, “State hospitals have experienced significant ongoing capacity constraints and have regularly admitted more patients than they can safely accommodate.”

That, along with a staffing shortage and other factors, has led to over 8,000 individuals under a TDO being placed on a waitlist. The report says some of those individuals “were never admitted to an inpatient facility for further evaluation or treatment, while some were dropped off at a state hospital before being accepted by the facility, and some were arrested.”

The report also recommended that the state close its only state-run child and adolescent psychiatric hospital.