RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Republican Party of Virginia announced the winner of its state 4th Congressional District party canvass on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to a statement from the Virginia GOP, a nominee was selected through ranked choice voting, a process where voters were asked to rank all three of the party’s candidates in the order of their preference.

Based on voters’ responses, Leon Benjamin received the most votes, making him the Republican nominee for the 4th District Special Election, which will take place on Feb. 23, 2023.

Benjamin, a native of Richmond, is a pastor at his local church and a U.S. Navy veteran, according to the statement from the Virginia GOP. He will face the Democratic nominee in the special election in February.

“Benjamin’s commitment to bring the power back to the people and fight for Virginians is exactly what we need in Washington, D.C.,” the Virginia GOP’s statement read.