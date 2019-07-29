Rescued bald eagle to be released back into the wild

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A bald eagle will be released back into the wild, after falling from the sky.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the adult female bird reportedly fell on June 12, 2019 and landed in a landfill.

A Conservation Police Officer was able to capture the eagle and transport it to the Wildlife Center.

When the bird arrived, it was motionless. The veterinarian initially thought she had died during transport. After giving the eagle fluids and heart-stimulation medication the eagle was placed in an oxygen chamber.

After five weeks of rehabilitation, the doctors have determined the eagle is able to fly and is ready to return to the wild.

She will be released on Tuesday, July 30th at 11 a.m. at Long Island Park (801 Railroad Avenue, Long Island VA 24569) in Campbell County.

The release is free and open to the public. If you wish to attend, you are asked to rsvp to the center at rsvp@wildlifecenter.org.