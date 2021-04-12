Resident discovers WW II-era grenade in James City County field

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say Navy EOD was contacted after a WW II grenade was found in James City County Sunday.

According to JCC Fire Chief Ryan Ashe, a local resident found the grenade with a metal detector in a field between Fire Tower Road and Holly Forks Road.

JCC Fire contacted NAVY EOD officials who confirmed it wasn’t just your average grenade, but a World War II-era grenade. However, they could not tell if it was a training grenade or a live one.

Officials say that although the location of the grenade was in a rural county and there weren’t any homes around the location, they did go door-to-door to let nearby residents know about the situation.

EOD officials used explosives to detonate the grenade. Officials say the explosion made some noise, but there were no damages reported.

