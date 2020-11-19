Revised state budget protects Virginians from utility shutoffs, evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a revised state budget Wednesday that protects struggling Virginians from evictions and utility shutoffs through, at least, the end of the year.

“This budget gives us the tools we need to contend with the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic,” the governor said. “I am grateful to our partners in the General Assembly for their work in crafting a revised spending plan that protects the most vulnerable Virginians, stays true to our values, and puts the Commonwealth in a strong position to weather this public health crisis.”

The revised budget allots $100 million to go toward protections for utility customers facing financial hardship due to the pandemic. It also puts in place a moratorium on utility shutoffs, including water and electricity, which will stay in effect until the governor determines economic and health conditions have improved or 60 days after the state of emergency ends.

Virginians are also protected from evictions under this budget through Dec. 31. Landlords and tenants must apply for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage and Relief Program.

After Jan. 1, the budget requires landlords and tenants to work together to access rent assistance before proceeding with an eviction.

A full list of legislation signed by the governor can be found here.