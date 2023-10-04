RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate of Greensville Correctional Center who escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at a local hospital back in August continues to evade capture.

The Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack. The news comes after authorities identified Roulack as a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking in Maryland.

VADOC is leading the investigation into Roulack’s escape but the department has not released any updates since a few days after the incident. On Aug. 16, VADOC and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Roulack’s capture.

The total reward for Roulack’s arrest is now $15,000.

Naseem Roulack, escaped inmate (Photo: Virginia Department of Corrections)

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

VADOC issued a release to the public shortly before 9:30 a.m. that same day. Virginia State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack — one felony count of escape for a person already in police custody — shortly after 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the VADOC Fugitive Line at 1-877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.