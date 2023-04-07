RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Check out this list of the wealthiest billionaires in Virginia.

#8. Michael Saylor

Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,384 wealthiest in the world)

$1.1 billion (#2,384 wealthiest in the world) Residence: Vienna

Vienna Source of wealth: cryptocurrency, self-made

#7. George Pedersen & family

Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,121 wealthiest in the world)

$1.3 billion (#2,121 wealthiest in the world) Residence: McLean

McLean Source of wealth: defense contractor, self-made

#6. Steve Case

Net worth: $1.4 billion (#1,951 wealthiest in the world)

$1.4 billion (#1,951 wealthiest in the world) Residence: McLean

McLean Source of wealth: AOL, self-made

#5. William Conway Jr

Net worth: $3.0 billion (#946 wealthiest in the world)

$3.0 billion (#946 wealthiest in the world) Residence: McLean

McLean Source of wealth: private equity, self-made

#4. Daniel D’Aniello

Net worth: $3.5 billion (#806 wealthiest in the world)

$3.5 billion (#806 wealthiest in the world) Residence: Vienna

Vienna Source of wealth: private equity, self-made

#3. Winifred J. Marquart

Net worth: $4.8 billion (#558 wealthiest in the world)

$4.8 billion (#558 wealthiest in the world) Residence: Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Source of wealth: cleaning products

#2. Pamela Mars

Net worth: $9.6 billion (#190 wealthiest in the world)

$9.6 billion (#190 wealthiest in the world) Residence: Alexandria

Alexandria Source of wealth: candy, pet food

#1. Jacqueline Mars

Net worth: $38.3 billion (#32 wealthiest in the world)

$38.3 billion (#32 wealthiest in the world) Residence: The Plains

The Plains Source of wealth: candy, pet food

Methodology

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of Virginia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 24. Forbes lists 8 billionaires in Virginia.