RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials at the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced in a Facebook post that they are assisting the Humane Society of the United States to find homes for 4,000 beagles from the Envigo research breeding facility.

The Cumberland County dog breeding facility shut down after a string of federal court decisions for the facility to come into compliance, years of coverage here on 8News and an announcement from the facility’s parent company, Inotiv, that they would close. RACC is one of many shelters and rescue partners involved in placing the dogs from Envigo.

RACC states it can’t share details about the timeline and other particulars regarding the beagle placement right now, but in the social media post, the organization said it will be transferring many beagles and is asking the public for help taking in the animals.

Anyone who can open their home to a beagle from Envigo can email Robin.young@rva.gov. There is a particular need for people who can take in mother beagles and their litters.

To get ready for the beagles, RACC is asking people who can foster animals currently in its facility, located at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond, to consider taking the pets home.

Hosting one of the current cats or dogs at the shelter now will help RACC free up space for the beagles. To encourage people to welcome foster pets into their homes, adoption fees are reduced today to $50, excluding dogs under four months of age.

In the Facebook post, RACC said they would share specifics regarding the beagle adoptions soon once the details are clear.