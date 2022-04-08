WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A bipartisan federal infrastructure bill is expected to designate $232 million to Virginia transit systems this year. Of that funding, $19.9 million is expected to go toward the Richmond area.

The Thursday announcement came from Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, who supported the funding as part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. The senators claim this will be the “largest-ever investment in Virginia transit.”

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said in a statement on Thursday. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Most of this funding will focus on urban centers and surrounding areas based on “Census-designated Urbanized Areas.” More rural areas will still receive funding, but it will be awarded directly to the Commonwealth and allocated at the discretion of the state.

In addition to the $232 million guaranteed for Virginia, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a portion of the $280,270,139 in funding designated to the D.C. Metro Area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. This funding will be divided across transit agencies and localities within the area.

As a result of this support, Virginia is expected to receive a 28.7 percent increase in funds over last year’s total allocation.

The will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs and distributed to transit systems throughout the state of Virginia.