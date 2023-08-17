RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man police believe was involved in a deadly road rage shooting in Richmond County is in custody after being arrested in South Carolina as a result of a pursuit with police. Police also arrested his passenger.

Police identified the suspect as James Anthony Barnes. His passenger was not identified by police.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot and killed Wednesday, Aug. 16 in what was believed to be a road rage-related incident.

Both of the cars involved in the deadly incident were headed west on Route 360 near Sabine Hall Road when the shots were fired, killing one person. The person killed was not identified by police.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 804-333-3611.