NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Northumberland County that occurred Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to Folly Road in Northumberland County at 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV.

According to police, a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV was driving east on Folly Road at high speed when it hit a pothole. The driver lost control, ran off the road and hit an embankment and a tree.

The driver, 46-year-old Eric Jermaine Ball of Richmond County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.