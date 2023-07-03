More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s been a nationwide pause on student loan repayments for the past three years, however, that will soon come to an end.

Starting this fall, student loan payments will resume and interest on the debt will start accruing as well. The change will affect more than 40 million Americans who still have outstanding student loans.

According to the federal government, the student loan moratorium is ending so student loan interest will start accruing on Sept. 1 and payments will restart in October.

Isaac Wright, a financial planner with Financial Dynamics and Associates, said he is helping his clients prepare for the change.

“People haven’t had to worry about accumulating interest over these last three years. Now that’s changing,” Wright said. “Now they’ve got to get reacclimated to putting this back in their budget.”

Wright says that, if you have student loans, you should touch base with your loan servicer and make sure your payments are still going to the same organization. Over the past three years, some loan servicers have changed hands so it’s important to double-check.

Wright also suggests going over the numbers to make sure you can afford the payments. If you can’t, contact your loan server about repayment options. Some repayment plans can be tailored to fit with your salary.

If you choose not to pay at all, or become delinquent, it could cost you dearly. You could hurt your credit rating and the government could intercept your tax refunds or garnish your wages.

“No different than having a car payment or a mortgage. You know, these are debts. I mean, these are things that do have to get repaid,” Wright said.

You can also request to have your loan deferred, however, interest can still accrue while you wait to start paying those loans again.

Experts recommend the best option is to do your homework, make a budget and pay your bills.