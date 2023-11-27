RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cyber Monday is here! But before you hit “add to cart,” take some precautionary steps to make sure you aren’t being scammed out of your hard-earned money or putting your information at risk.

FBI Richmond is urging online shoppers to install anti-virus software as these programs make it harder for hackers to access personal information. The agency says in 2022 there were more than 800,000 complainants of internet crimes and a reported 10.3 billion dollars in losses.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers often use holidays like Cyber Monday as opportunities to prey on online shoppers. The bureau is now warning customers to be on the lookout for a new “discreet shipping” scam.

The scam, according to the BBB, involves a phony extra fee that claims to pay for special packaging or other delivery services but is really a trick to get potential victims to fork over more cash. Multiple reports of this scam have been related to products like diet pills, vaping products and CBD edibles.

The FBI is issuing a warning when it comes to connecting devices as well. The agency recommends consumers avoid using free charging stations like those found in airports, hotels and larger shopping centers as scammers have figured out ways to use those ports to smuggle dangerous software into devices.

They’re also reminding shoppers to not click on any links, text messages or emails that ask for updates. Instead, check or verify account information if you did not recently request one.

If you think you have been the victim of an online crime, the FBI says you should file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), as soon as possible.