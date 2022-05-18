RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is about to get WICKED…the musical, that is.

The popular musical based on the Witches of OZ is returning to the Altria Theater with 16 performances starting August 31 and running through September 11. Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.

Tickets for the musical go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be bought in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at https://broadwayinrichmond.com/, or by calling 800-514-3849.

Those interested in purchasing group tickets of 10 and more can call the Group Sales hotline 804-592- 3401 or email Groups@BroadwayInRichmond.com.

For more information about WICKED, visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.