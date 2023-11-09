RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is preparing for a run for Virginia governor in 2025, a source close to the mayor told 8News Thursday.

The announcement from Stoney, first reported by Politico, is expected by the end of the year, 8News has been told. The bid from Stoney isn’t a surprise considering he has told multiple outlets that he was strongly considering a run.

The mayor has already begun bringing in key members for his campaign team, including a chief strategist and staffers for ads and polling as he gears up for a run “by the end of the year,” 8News was told.

Stoney’s team includes Doug Thornell, the CEO of the consulting firm SKDK, as chief strategist, 8News has learned. His campaign’s ads will be handled by Thornell and SKDK consultant Oren Shur.

The mayor will make an announcement on his political future by the end of the year, Kevin Zeithaml, a top political aide to Stoney, told 8News without providing additional details.

