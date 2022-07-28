RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – 52-year-old Heather Huffman and three other conspirators all pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme related to COVID-19 benefits. They defrauded three employment departments in Washington State, California, and Virginia.

Huffman worked at the Veterans Affairs Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond. This is where she submitted applications on her work computer in the names of identity theft victims. The information included fake wage histories, mailing addresses, and phone numbers.

Obtaining over $2 million, she is the fourth and final nurse to plead guilty to the fraud conspiracy. They are all set to be sentenced in November and look at serving a maximum 32 years with a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.