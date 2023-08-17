RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth to conduct a two-day road safety effort called 360 Blitz.

The goal of the enforcement initiative is to reduce the number of crashes and vehicle-related injuries in the Richmond area — particularly on Route 360, or Hull Street Road. Hull Street Road runs through multiple police jurisdictions, which is why several departments are participating in the effort.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 284 crashes occurred on Hull Street Road in 2021 alone, with an increase to 301 in 2022. There have also been several fatal crashes on the road so far in 2023.

In early June, a child was found dead in a car crash on the 20800 block of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a 1999 Toyota sedan was driving east when it hit a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper, which was pulled over on the right shoulder.

Less than two weeks later, a motorcyclist died from a vehicle crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Bayside Lane. Officials told 8News the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was heading west on Hull Street Road when they hit the 2005 Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle.

This will be the fifth year Richmond Police has collaborated with other law enforcement agencies for an enforcement-focused initiative. The following jurisdictions are involved in this year’s effort:

Richmond Police Department

Chesterfield County Police

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Henrico County Police

Danville Police Department

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office

South Boston Police Department

Virginia State Police

Richmond Police will announce details into this year’s initiative on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the department’s second precinct.