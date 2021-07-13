Richmond ranked 50 in list of best places to live, comes behind DC and ahead of Virginia Beach

(NEXSTAR) — When it comes to the best places to live in the United States, Virginia managed to grab a couple of spots on the list. Richmond was ranked 50 out of the 150 top cities across the country, based on a survey of more than 3,600 people by U.S. News.

Richmond‘s job market and value for money helped it grab one of the top 50 spots. But even for people not on the job hunt, the city does well coming in at 66 in the list of best places to retire. Richmond’s history, whitewater rapids, local universities and food scene all were listed as reasons to live there.

The only other Virginia city to make the list was Virginia Beach coming in at 105. The coastal city received high scores for desirability with ocean views and waterfront living bringing people to the area.

Washington, D.C. surpassed the two Virginia cities coming in at 28. D.C. had exceptionally high job market scores.

Boulder, Colorado, took the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row in U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Places to Live rankings.

In a profile, Boulder expert Katy Marquardt described the city as a “blissed-out enclave” that attracts “young professionals, families, academics, scientists, transplants from both coasts, old guards who insist it was way cooler in the 1970s and, above all, lovers of outdoor recreation.”

She added, “Trail runners, hikers, climbers, cyclists and more move here to live in this perpetual playground, where the answer to ‘What do you do?’ is often one’s activity of choice, not occupation.”

Like Boulder, Richmond’s outdoor recreation activities gained some recognition. U.S. News listed the metro area’s more than 100 local parks as a thing to do in the area along with sporting events and amusement parks.

Boulder topped the list followed by Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas. Rounding out the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Naples, Florida; Portland, Maine; Sarasota, Florida, and Portland, Oregon.

U.S News said the overall rankings show how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many U.S. metro areas, causing soaring unemployment rates and a rising cost of living in many parts of the country, a major consideration when people are considering a move to a new metro area. A changing view on ideal places to live was also a factor.

As a result, more stable metro areas rose in the rankings compared to last year.