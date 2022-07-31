RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers from across Virginia are answering the call to support the Kentucky Red Cross and the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide aid in communities impacted by the flooding in Kentucky.

Two volunteers from Richmond, Susie Clarke and Ellen White, flew out of Richmond International Airport yesterday to assist with the efforts.

“I feel like this is something I have to do,” Clarke said. “Family doesn’t always understand but I have to do this. I have to help people. I have to give back, and this is how I do that.”

“I’ve been with the Red Cross for five years,” White said. “So I’m there for the people. And actually, when I go, it helps me. So I give to them and they give to me.”

President Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear have both issued disaster declarations for communities battered by heavy rainfall and rising waters in recent days. Red Cross volunteers are helping to provide those in need with shelter, meals, emotional support and more.

To learn how you can help, visit the Red Cross website here.