Richmond store owner encourages people to shop local during tax-free holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday, a three-day sales tax holiday that comes every summer before school starts, kicked off Friday.

As residents seek out savings this weekend, 8News spoke to one small business owner who’s reminding people to shop local.

After the coronavirus pandemic closed their doors for months, Clover is open for back-to-school shopping. The children’s boutique in Richmond says Virginia’s tax holiday is normally one of their busiest weekend but owner Lyn Page told 8News the switch to virtual learning could change that.

“We expect back to school shopping to be lower than usual,” Page said.

Still, Page is hoping extensive safety precautions will make customers feel comfortable coming back in the store.

“Just remember with everything that is going on if you can still put your money in the local economy you are doing everyone a huge service,” she said.

The state’s 4.3 percent state sales tax, the 1 percent local option tax and other applicable regional taxes are waived on the following eligible items:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear: Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products: Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



The waiver on state and local sales tax is now in effect and will continue through Sunday night. Stephanie Benson with the Virginia Department of Taxation said it’s a great opportunity for parents to save on clothes and back-to-school supplies.

“With school supplies it needs to cost $20 or less per item and for clothing and footwear it needs to cost $100 or less per item and it doesn’t include handbags and accessories,” Benson told 8News. “Know before you go. Look and see what you might be interested in buying. Do your research and then you’ll be ready to shop once you get to the store.”

Following the first tropical storm of the hurricane season, Benson says now is a good time to build an emergency kit. She told 8News that people can save on big ticket items like generators, as well as basic supplies like flashlights and batteries.

Things like face coverings, shields and sports equipment are not exempt from sales tax this weekend. Click here to find a full list of the school supplies and clothing that are eligible for exemption.