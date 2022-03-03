HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Richmond woman in Henry County.

On Wednesday, March 2 at 7:10 p.m., police were called to a crash on Route 1112 at the intersection with Route 667 in Henry County.

A 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Route 1112 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway. It then struck a guidewire for a utility pole and caused the riders to be thrown from the motorcycle.

36-year-old Dillard Ray Scott Fleming was driving the motorcycle and was wearing his helmet at the time. HE was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries he endured in the crash.

The passenger of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Melinda Dawn Kingsley, of Richmond, was wearing a helmet but unfortunately died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.