KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Richmond woman during a police pursuit involving Maryland and Virginia officers.

The crash took place on Monday, March 28 just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Rollins Fork Road in King George County.

According to the King George Sheriff’s Office, a call came in from an off-duty officer in Charles County, Maryland who saw a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata passing other cars via the double yellow line and shoulder of Route 301.

The Charles County officer stayed in pursuit as the car crossed over the Potomac River into Virginia, and then onto Route 3 heading east. As the car pulled onto Route 3 it was spotted by a King George Sheriff’s Deputy who tried unsuccessfully to stop it.

As the Deputy began to make chase, the car began driving into oncoming traffic in order to pull ahead, breaking away by several hundred meters.

According to VSP, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was then ejected from the vehicle.

After finding where she had landed, the King George Deputy tried to render aid to the driver, while an off-duty nurse also stopped to help. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Ericka Joyner of Richmond, died at the scene.