Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic; adds 46 self-swab test sites

(WAVY/WRIC) — Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing eligibility as well as opening an additional 46 self-swab testing sites, the company announced Thursday afternoon.

Effective immediately, asymptomatic adults ages 18 and older are now eligible to be tested at select Rite Aid testing sites. Those who want to get tested do not need to display virus symptoms.

Government-issued identification is required and pre-registration is needed. Testing times can be scheduled online.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations use self-swab nasal tests that are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Rite Aid’s self-testing parking lot sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing locations operating through stores drive-thru windows are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Virginia locations include Colonial Heights and Virginia Beach. A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at riteaid.com.

