FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There will be major roadwork happening on I-95 just days ahead of Easter weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to seek alternate routes around the Fredericksburg area, while crews work on bridge construction and demolition ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. The road work will begin Wednesday, April 13, and go through early Friday, April 15.

Drivers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to take alternate routes, including Route 301 or Route 1, as VDOT has full traffic stops lasting up to 30 minutes planned on I-95 northbound in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

VDOT said it will be lifting most work zones and lane closures in the area starting noon Friday, April 15 through Tuesday, April 19 to allow easier access for holiday travelers.

Here’s a breakdown of all traffic impediment times and locations

Wednesday, April 13 – Thursday, April 14

I-95 Northbound at exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Massaponax)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Southbound at exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

· 3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Thursday, April 14 – Friday, April 15

I-95 Northbound at exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Massaponax)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

For more details about construction on the interstate, visit Improve95.org.