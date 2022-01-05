Road conditions still impacting travel in the Fredericksburg area

Snow plows pushes snow to the side of northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hundreds of motorists were stranded on Monday, after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stuck in place for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of Interstate 80 south of the nation’s capital. (Tristan Lorei

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — While the Virginia Department of Health has reopened the section of Interstate 95 between Caroline County and Quantico in Prince William, they warn drivers could still see icy spots on roads around the region.

VDOT said conditions have improved on primary and secondary roads with high volume in the Fredericksburg area, but drivers could see spots of ice and snow on the shoulder, on and off-ramps and bridges around the region. These hazardous spots could also be partially blocking travel lanes, turn lanes and intersections, as well as cutting off exits on subdivision streets.

“Drivers should avoid non-essential travel if possible,” VDOT said in its announcement.

VDOT said many traffic lights are still are dark or flashing due to power outages, so they ask drivers to follow proper procedures when one is out.

The department said freezing temperatures and downed trees and power lines have impacted its snow removal operations, but they will continue to work in 12-hours shifts around the day until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

You can report roadway hazards to VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-7623 or online at here.