RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Through the first six months of 2022, 431 people have been killed in car crashes in Virginia.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles – Chesterfield and Henrico Counties had almost 5,000 car crashes, with the City of Richmond having the fourth highest amount of crashes in the state with 5,656 and 17 fatalities.

The DMV advises drivers to slow down, ditch their electronics, and always wear a seat belt. However, according to police, other factors contribute to increased car crashes. They say road rage incidents are on the rise.

Road rage has been responsible for roughly 300 deaths since 2013, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says if you find yourself near a violent driver – do not get out of your car. Instead, allow enough room around your vehicle to escape if needed. Also, they recommend investing in a dash cam so you can record interactions.

How to avoid aggressive driving: Tips from AAA: