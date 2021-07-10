Roanoke City Councilman turns himself into authorities; faces embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. surrendered to authorities Friday following his Grand Jury indictment this week.

Jeffrey is facing two counts of embezzlement. The indictment alleges that the councilman stole significantly more than $1,000 between May of 2020 and April of 2021.

Roanoke City Jail booked and took Jeffrey’s mugshot. The Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Office says he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Jeffrey’s Attorney, Jonathan Kurtin, told WFXR News that Jeffrey has never been convicted of any crimes, but one of his principal accusers is a convicted felon. Kurtin declined to identify who he was referring to as being a convicted felon.