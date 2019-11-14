Roanoke City Schools closed as police believe AWOL marine wanted for murder is in immediate area

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WRIC) — An ongoing situation near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke has closed all city schools and forced area residents to shelter in place Thursday morning.

Authorities said during a Friday morning press conference that Michael Brown, a Marine who deserted his post in North Carolina and is wanted for murder, is believed to be in the ‘immediate area.’ Brown been named as a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

Police are warning all residents living within half of a mile radius of the 2100 block of Grandin Road Southwest to shelter in place until further notice. Avoid travel in this immediate area if possible. Please make sure all of your exterior doors are locked.

All city schools are closed today because of the situation.

If anyone in the area sees any suspicious activity or suspicious people, please do not hesitate to call 911 and share what you know.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates.