Roanoke County Police send plea for help finding missing teen

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Roanoke County need your help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen for almost a week.

Police say 17-year-old Madison McDaniel was last seen the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 19 in the Garden City area.

Madison McDaniel has been missing since Friday, Feb. 19. If you see her, you are asked to call Roanoke County Police. (Image courtesy of The Aware Foundation).

The next day, surveillance images show her vehicle — a 1995 Chevy Lumina with VA tags UEW-1449 — pulling up to the parking lot of Franklin County High School, where someone got out of that vehicle and left Madison’s laptop at Franklin County High School, even though Madison does not attend that school.

Her cell phone has reportedly been turned off for days.

“I love you and I miss you.” Rose McDaniel, Madison’s Mother

Police are looking for help in identifying the man who brought the laptop to Franklin County High School.







Madison’s mom, Rose, tells WFXR News that she just wants her daughter to return home.

“I don’t care how long you’ve been gone or why you left,” she said. “I just need to know you’re okay and I need you home and I’m looking for you and I’m not going to stop until I know you’re okay, and if you can get help. If you’re needing help, go to the nearest person. Fight your way out of it if you’re in trouble.”

If you have seen Madison McDaniel or her car, or if you think you know where she is, you are asked to call Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.