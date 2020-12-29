Roanoke Police continue to interview witnesses in Valley View Mall shooting

Outside of Valley View Mall in Roanoke after a shooting that took place Saturday, Dec. 26. (Image courtesy of Thom Brewer/WFXR News).

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke Police are still being tight-lipped regarding their investigation into the shooting that took place Saturday night inside Valley View Mall.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night when an argument between two groups resulted in gunfire.

One person was struck and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on this person’s condition and no arrests have yet to be made.

On Saturday, a Roanoke Police spokesperson told WFXR News that they had a good idea who the shooter may be, but were waiting to confirm that person’s identity.

WFXR News asked on the status of the investigation today and was told that they were still trying to talk to witnesses and would not release that person’s identity until interviews were complete.

