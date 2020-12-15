Robert E. Lee statue at US Capitol to be replaced by 1 of 5 finalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia will replace a statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol with one of five people who is yet to be chosen.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the five finalists are all storied Virginians who are people of color.

They include civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, Sr., and teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. Both are connected to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that found that government-segregated public schools were unconstitutional.

Another finalist is Maggie Walker. She was the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank.

Another is John Mercer Langston. He was Virginia’s first Black member of Congress.

The fifth finalist is Pocahontas.