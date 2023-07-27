RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A rocket that will supply cargo to the International Space Station will launch in early August off the coast of Virginia, which may be visible for Virginia residents.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8:31 p.m., the Antares cargo resupply rocket will launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island Virginia.

Visibility of Antares launch (NASA)

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the launch may be visible — depending on weather — to Virginians and other mid-Atlantic residents.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street and Beach Road between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations, says NASA.

Wallops launch map (NASA)

Anyone interested can also visit the launch viewing area at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center, which will operate under special hours on launch day from 5:30 to 9 p.m.