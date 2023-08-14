ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Rockingham County Fair is back!

The fair that boasts being rated as “Virginia’s largest County Fair” and “America’s top agricultural Fair” is back to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Rockingham County Fair 2023 (Photo: Rockingham County)

This year’s fair takes place from Aug. 14 through Aug. 19.

Free entertainment for the five-day-long event includes a variety of shows, live music, Go Cart Racing, Touch a Tractor, an Antique Tractor Pull, a Horse Pull event, as well as a myriad of rides, games, and livestock showings and competitions.

Eventgoers can also look forward to vendors throughout the fair.

Tickets for general admission to the fair are available online and at the gate for $8. For more information on the Rockingham County Fair, click here.