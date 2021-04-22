Rosie’s celebrating two years in Virginia with special rewards, discounts on Friday

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — All five Rosie’s locations in Virginia — including Vinton — plan to celebrate the casino’s second anniversary of operations on Friday by offering special player rewards and discounts.

According to the organization, the following prizes and rewards will be offered on Friday, April 23:

Drawings at noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and midnight to pick 25 lucky players who will win free play for a full year

$90,000 in donations on R’Day to the local communities in which we operate

Other surprises and food giveaways, including sweet treats

In its two years of operations, Rosie’s has achieved the a number of milestones that will be celebrated on Friday:

More than $150 million in jackpots paid out to date

More than 1,000 team members hired providing rewarding careers and generous income to Virginia communities

Revitalized thoroughbred horse racing in Virginia with average daily purses of $500,000

In addition, Rosie’s Gives Back has reportedly contributed more than $1.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions while team members have contributed over 1,100 service hours.

“This is our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans and players,” said Chief Operating Officer at Colonial Downs Group, Aaron Gomes. “With 5 locations in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, New Kent & Dumfries we have become a real part of the fabric of Virginia and we look forward to many more years of fun, safe and successful operations.”