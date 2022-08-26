MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a series of crashes on the bridge that takes Route 17 from Gloucester County to Middlesex County, crews will make emergency repairs and hope to have the bridge reopened in early September.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound traffic in the area is confined to a single lane, with all traffic crossing the southbound bridge. The temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until the northbound bridge reopens.

The Route 17 North bridge (front) over Dragon’s Run between Glocester County and Middlesex County has been damaged due, causing all traffic on Route 17 in the area to be redirected to the southbound bridge (back). Photo: VDOT

Crews will install a new 90′ long concrete rail and repair damaged guardrails. In 2028, the entire bridge will be replaced with one expected to cost around $12.5 million.