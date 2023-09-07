FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Do you enjoy a scenic view while your rubber soles bounce along the path to the finish line? Look no further than the half marathon and 5K event at High Bridge Trail State Park.

On Oct. 7, participants can run the rail-to-trail limestone path along the corridor for both races. Half-marathon contenders will be able to run across the High Bridge and will cross it twice.

“High Bridge is a great place for a run or leisurely stroll,” said High Bridge Trail State Park Manager Daniel Jordan. “This race is perfect for all skill levels, and crossing the Majestic High Bridge is an added bonus during the competition. Walk or run, it’s up to you. We love having new and returning guests to the park for this unique race.”

Part of the annual Virginia State Parks Adventure Series, the race will offer runners a chance to cross High Bridge Trail State Park off their running checklist.

The Virginia State Parks Adventure Series has four more races left this year:

New River Trail Challenge, Sept. 9 at New River Trail State Park

Shenandoah River Adventure Race, Sept. 16 at Shenandoah River State Park

Crazy 8 Miler, Sept. 30 at York River State Park

High Bridge Half Marathon and 5k, Oct. 7 at High Bridge Trail State Park

“Partake in a nice fall run in Farmville while you compete for cool prizes,” said Virginia State Park Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “Runners will have on-course support with music, water stations and vault toilets. We look forward to seeing you out there.”

Finisher awards will be presented to all finishers who complete their race during the designated time period of four hours, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

For more information and to sign up, visit the race’s website.