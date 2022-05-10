VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a Navy Sailor has died after sustaining injuries when a helicopter made a “hard landing” at Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

The Naval Special Warfare Command confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the Sailor, who was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, died the afternoon of Monday, May 9 at a local hospital.

The Sailor sustained injuries following the helicopter landing incident during joint training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on May 5.

The Naval Special Warfare Command is a maritime special operations force.

The Navy said the Sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

Three people were initially taken to the hospital following the incident, however their injuries were not immediately released.

Chopper 10 flew above the scene which showed a black and red tarp covering the damage. Some pieces of debris were scattered on the pavement.

A Public Affairs Officer (PAO) used the term hard landing to describe the incident which generally translates to a pilot still having total or partial control of the aircraft, as opposed to a crash where it is an uncontrolled descent.

