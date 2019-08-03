Sailor shot, killed after high-speed chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Security Forces on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story are investigating a traffic stop that left a Navy sailor dead.

Police say that they attempted to make a traffic stop for a person driving erratically inside the base at around 10 o’clock Friday evening when the driver tried to flee authorities and exit Gate 5.

Security officials then deployed automatic barriers to prevent the driver from exiting the base.

Seeing the barriers being deployed, the driver allegedly tried to avoid them and struck a gas pump at a nearby Navy Exchange Mini Mart.

The pump was damaged, but reports say there was no fire.

The driver of the vehicle then began to flee on foot. When officials attempted to stop the suspect, a brief struggle ensued.

Officials claim the suspect assaulted security personnel, and was shot and killed in the process.

Authorities have not released the name of the sailor.

Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Navy Criminal Security Services is currently investigating the incident and no further details are available at this time.

Virginia Beach police responded to the incident and are assisting in the investigation.

HAPPENING NOW Gate 5 @JEBLCFS remains closed after a sailor was shot and killed following a high speed chase. USE GATE 1 by East Little Creek road as alternate to get on base @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9RsQkUhjH1 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.