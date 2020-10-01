Sales and use tax increases in Central Virginia to 6 percent

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Starting October 1, the sales and use tax in Central Virginia will rise by 0.7 percent to a total of 6 percent.

This change was approved by the Virginia General Assembly and affects sales made in Richmond and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover (including the town of Ashland), Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan. This new rate matches that of Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.

This increase does not affect groceries or essential personal hygiene products. Those items will still be taxed at the reduced rate of 2.5 percent.

Virginia tax officials said the additional funds would go towards transportation in the region. 15 percent of the funds will go to GRTC.