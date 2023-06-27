RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those who were looking to take advantage of Virginia’s sales tax holiday will have to find an alternative, the law is about to change.

According to Virginia’s 2022 Special Session I Budget Bill, the sales tax holiday is set to expire on July 1, 2023.

Previously, the three-day holiday weekend — held during the first weekend of August — had made certain products and services exempt from retail sales taxes.

Qualified Energy Star or WaterSense products, school supplies, clothing and footwear and certain hurricane preparedness equipment were all made exempt of sales tax during the holiday weekend.

The sales tax rate for most places in Virginia is 5.3% — with some areas having an additional regional or local tax.

The Virginia Department of Taxation now reports that Virginia’s sales tax holiday will expire ahead of this year’s scheduled date — of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.