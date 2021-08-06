Save big during tax-free weekend in Virginia Aug. 6-8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year for most parents to gear up for back to school. So Virginia is helping out with a tax-free weekend, which kicked off today!

From now, through Sunday, August 8, you can save big by not paying sales tax on a variety of items to get ready for the school year.

This applies to qualified school supplies that are $20 or less and clothes and shoes that are $100 or less.

You can also save big on hurricane and emergency items like generators and chainsaws. During the sales tax holiday, you can score great deals on energy star products like air conditioners and refrigerators.

“We want to make sure that we have everything our customers need. we want to make sure we have all the supplies they need for back to school or college readily available,” local Walmart store manager Sharasa Williamson told 8News.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



The sales tax holiday ends Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.