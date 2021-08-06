Save big during tax-free weekend in Virginia Aug. 6-8

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year for most parents to gear up for back to school. So Virginia is helping out with a tax-free weekend, which kicked off today! 

From now, through Sunday, August 8, you can save big by not paying sales tax on a variety of items to get ready for the school year. 

This applies to qualified school supplies that are $20 or less and clothes and shoes that are $100 or less. 

You can also save big on hurricane and emergency items like generators and chainsaws. During the sales tax holiday, you can score great deals on energy star products like air conditioners and refrigerators. 

“We want to make sure that we have everything our customers need. we want to make sure we have all the supplies they need for back to school or college readily available,” local Walmart store manager Sharasa Williamson told 8News.

What items are eligible?

The sales tax holiday ends Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events