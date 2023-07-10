The contest is held annually by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your cameras and get fishing!

An annual photo contest held by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is back to capture the joy and excitement of children fishing across Virginia.

The Department of Wildlife chooses winning photographs based on those that best capture the theme of “kids enjoying fishing.” Children must be anywhere from 1 to 10 years old when the photos are taken, and photographs should be less than one year old.

All photographs for the Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest must be taken in Virginia, and children in a boat must be wearing a properly buckled or zipped lifejacket.

Just snap a photo of your child while fishing and submit the photo online here before the Oct. 6 deadline. The contest limits one photo entry per child.

Annual Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest held by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. This year’s contest is open until Oct. 6. (Photo: Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)

Winners & Prizes

Winning photographs will be posted on the DWR website and social media in November and featured in the January/February issue of Virginia Wildlife Magazine.

Each winner will receive a rod and reel and a lure and tackle assortment courtesy of Green Top Sporting Goods. Prizes will be sent directly to the winning children.

Find more information on the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest online here.