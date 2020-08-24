SCC extends ban on utility service disconnects through Sept. 16

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is extending its suspension on utility service disconnections through Sept. 16

on utility service disconnections through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The ban was originally set to expire on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to a release from the SCC, the extension “gives the General Assembly, currently in special session, additional time to enact any legislation it may choose addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on utility customers.”

Customers who have entered into an extended payment plan will continue to be protected from service shutoffs if they remain current or enter into individualized new repayment plans with the utility.

The SCC said, “The expiration of our moratorium does not mean that customers are without options

for continuing utility service, and we strongly urge utilities to make every effort to accommodate

customers who are making good-faith efforts to pay their bills.”

